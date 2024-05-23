Boral Limited Concludes Share Buy-Back

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Boral Limited has announced the cancellation of 5,341,440 ordinary fully paid shares due to an on-market buy-back that concluded on May 23, 2024. This corporate move is an effort to restructure the company’s capital and could potentially affect its stock market standing.

For further insights into AU:BLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.