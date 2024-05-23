News & Insights

Stocks

Boral Limited Concludes Share Buy-Back

May 23, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Boral Limited has announced the cancellation of 5,341,440 ordinary fully paid shares due to an on-market buy-back that concluded on May 23, 2024. This corporate move is an effort to restructure the company’s capital and could potentially affect its stock market standing.

For further insights into AU:BLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOALF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.