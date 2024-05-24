Boral Limited Announces Major Shareholding Changes

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Boral Limited has announced a significant change in substantial shareholdings, which could impact investor voting power and company control dynamics. The detailed financial figures and shareholder identities are outlined, marking a potential shift in the company’s strategic direction. Investors and market watchers should note these developments as they may influence Boral’s market position and stock performance.

