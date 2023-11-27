Boral (ASX:BLD) Price Target Increased by 5.04% to 4.93

The average one-year price target for Boral (ASX:BLD) has been revised to 4.93 / share. This is an increase of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 4.69 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.33 to a high of 5.88 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.03% from the latest reported closing price of 4.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boral. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLD is 0.04%, an increase of 19.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.48% to 19,340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,500K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,615K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 12.53% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,061K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,777K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares, representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 23.90% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,605K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 3.65% over the last quarter.

