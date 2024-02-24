Boral (ASX:BLD) Price Target Increased by 13.94% to 5.68

The average one-year price target for Boral (ASX:BLD) has been revised to 5.68 / share. This is an increase of 13.94% from the prior estimate of 4.99 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.34 to a high of 7.09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.07% from the latest reported closing price of 5.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boral. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLD is 0.05%, an increase of 27.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.59% to 22,549K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,611K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 11.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,661K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 12.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,107K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 9.29% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 2,090K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,733K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 31.12% over the last quarter.

