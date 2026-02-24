Markets

Bora Pharmaceuticals Signs $250 Mln Five-Year Manufacturing Deal With GSK; Bora Stock Up

February 24, 2026 — 01:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (6472.TW, BORAY), a Taiwan-based international pharmaceutical company, on Monday announced a renewed five-year manufacturing partnership with a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L), extending their collaboration through 2030.

The deal was signed for a $250 million, five-year global manufacturing contract.

Bora acquired the Mississauga facility from GSK in 2020.

The renewed partnership expands GSK's access to multiple sites within Bora's manufacturing network, including its oral solid dose facility in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

GSK remains the largest pharmaceutical partner at Bora's Mississauga site, where Bora provides end-to-end manufacturing services for more than 20 commercial product lines and over 335 individual products.

The Mississauga facility has expanded its technical capabilities since joining Bora's network, supporting 32 clients, advancing 61 products, and completing more than 400 projects and development batches.

GSK closed trading 0.32% lesser at GBp2,206 on the London Stock Exchange.

Bora Pharmaceuticals is currently trading 4.84% higher at TWD 520 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

