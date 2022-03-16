Markets
Booz Allen To Buy EverWatch For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH), a management and IT consulting firm, said on Wednesday that it signed a definitive agreement to buy EverWatch, an advanced defense and intelligence solutions provider.

Financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.

The transaction is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of Booz Allen's fiscal 2023.

"EverWatch's specialized capabilities complement Booz Allen's expanded AI and cyber portfolio, and will help Booz Allen to leapfrog technology development cycles and meaningfully accelerate the delivery of classified software development and analytics capabilities for national security clients," the company said in a statement.

