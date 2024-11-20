News & Insights

Booz Allen strengthens AI portfolio to ensure trust andprotect citizens

November 20, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Booz Allen (BAH) Hamilto announced that its corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures, LLC, has made a strategic investment in Reality Defender, a cybersecurity company specializing in deepfake and synthetic media detection that leverages advanced AI to identify and combat AI-generated threats ensuring the integrity of digital content in today’s software-defined world. This investment enhances critical AI and cyber efforts at Booz Allen, recently recognized by GovWin from Deltek as the leading provider of both AI and cybersecurity for the U.S. federal government, and reflects the firm’s commitment to fostering responsible, secure, and trustworthy AI solutions that protect citizens, government, and commercial clients from evolving digital threats, misinformation, and deepfakes in real time.

