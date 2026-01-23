Booz Allen Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat And Guidance Update

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) shares rose $5.25, trading at $101.01, after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results that topped earnings expectations and included an updated outlook.

The move followed news that Booz Allen delivered strong adjusted earnings per share, supported by improved margins and solid execution despite ongoing pressure on federal spending.

Investors reacted positively to management's ability to grow profitability and generate stronger free cash flow, even as revenue declined year over year. The company also reaffirmed confidence in its fiscal 2026 trajectory through updated guidance.

On the day of the announcement, BAH opened higher and extended gains through the session, trading well above its prior close.

Trading volume was coming in above the stock's average daily volume, reflecting a strong market response to the earnings release and outlook. Booz Allen's 52-week range highlights recent volatility tied to shifts in government contract funding and margin expectations, with the earnings beat helping restore positive momentum in the shares.

