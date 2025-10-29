Booz Allen Stock Declines 6.4% Since Fiscal Q2 Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.’s BAH reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

The unimpressive results and weak guidance failed to impress the market, as the stock has plunged 6.4% since the release of results on Oct. 24, 2025.

BAH’s FY26 Outlook

For fiscal 2026, BAH expects revenues to be in the range of $11.3-$11.5 billion compared with the prior view of $12-$12.5 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($11.40 billion) was slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.42 billion.

The revenue growth is anticipated to be in the range of 4-6%.

It expects an adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $5.45-$5.65 per share compared with prior guidance of $6.20-$6.55. The midpoint of the guided range ($5.55) was below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.08 billion. Free cash flow is expected in the band of $850-$950 million.

Quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.49 came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and decreased 17.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actual. The company reported revenues of $2.89 billion, which missed the consensus estimate by 3.1% and decreased 8.15% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues, excluding billable expenses, were $1.97 billion, down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH’s Backlogs Increase in Q2

The total backlog increased 2.9% from the year-ago quarter to $40 billion, missing our estimate of $47.25 billion. The funded and unfunded backlogs amounted to $5.4 billion and $10.67 billion, respectively. The funded backlog decreased 6.1%, missing our expectation of $6.5 billion. The unfunded backlog rose 19.3%, lagging our estimate of $10.88 billion.

Priced options declined 1% to $24.08 billion, missing our expectation of $29.83 billion. The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.7 compared with 2.4 in the year-ago quarter. The headcount of 32,500 declined 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH’s Q2 EBITDA Margins Rise

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $324 million, a decrease of 11% from the year-ago quarter but beat our estimate of $321.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin on revenues of 11.2% decreased 40 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Numbers of BAH

Booz Allen exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $816 million compared with $885 million in the September-end quarter of 2025. Long-term debt (net of current portion) was $3.88 billion, down 1% compared with $3.92 billion at the end of fiscal 2025.

The company generated $421 million in net cash from operating activities. Capital expenditure was $279 million. The free cash flow was $395 million.

Booz Allen currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

