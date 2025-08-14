Markets
BAH

Booz Allen Secures $1.58 Bln CWMD Task Order To Provide Intelligence Analysis

August 14, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH), Thursday announced that the company has been awarded with a five-year, single-award task order to provide intelligence analysis related to countering weapons of mass destruction.

As per the task order, with a $1.58 billion ceiling, the company will provide the bulk of the intelligence community and the Department of Defense's WMD and CWMD intelligence analysis and intelligence support to critical operations through highly technical and scientific skillsets.

Additionally, Booz will apply expertise spanning cybersecurity, physics, missile systems, and other advanced technologies to strengthen U.S. national security.

In the pre-market hours, Booz's stock is trading at $111.80, up 0.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.