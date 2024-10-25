Booz Allen raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to $6.10-$6.30 from $5.80-$6.05

FY25 consensus $6.00. Raises FY25 revenue growth view to 11%-13% from 8%-11%, consensus $11.84B. Raises FY25 adjusted EBITDA view to $1.3B-$1.33B from $1.26B-$1.3B.

