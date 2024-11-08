News & Insights

Booz Allen price target raised to $210 from $175 at BofA

November 08, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Booz Allen (BAH) to $210 from $175 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company is “at the forefront of enabling cyber and AI implementation” to meet increasingly complex mission requirements for a variety of government customers, argues the firm, which adds that it is “particularly impressed” with the company’s mature cyber portfolio, which is still expected to double in the next five years.

