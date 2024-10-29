Booz Allen price target raised to $175 from $142 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Booz Allen (BAH) to $175 from $142 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.
