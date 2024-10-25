Booz Allen jumps 12% to $186.90 after Q2 results beat, FY25 guidance raised

07:35 EDT Booz Allen (BAH) jumps 12% to $186.90 after Q2 results beat, FY25 guidance raised
- Booz Allen raises FY25 net cash from operations view to $925M-$1.025B
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 25, 2024
- Booz Allen raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to $6.10-$6.30 from $5.80-$6.05
- Booz Allen reports Q2 adjusted EPS $1.81, consensus $1.49
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
