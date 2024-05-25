News & Insights

Stocks
BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton’s AI Ambitions: Navigating the Minefield of Legal and Reputational Risks

May 25, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding’s engagement with artificial intelligence technologies, including generative AI and machine learning, presents multifaceted risks such as potential liability, regulatory challenges, and reputational damage. The firm’s investment in AI resources and governance is substantial, yet there is no guarantee that these efforts will outperform competitors or avoid deficiencies in AI results. Evolving legal frameworks, including recent executive orders and EU regulations, could significantly increase compliance costs, while unforeseen legal, operational, or technological risks related to AI usage could materially impact the company’s operations. Moreover, reliance on third-party AI developers adds a layer of unpredictability that could lead to violations of laws or third-party rights, potentially incurring further liability for Booz Allen Hamilton.

The average BAH stock price target is $163.33, implying 3.04% upside potential.

To learn more about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding’s risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.