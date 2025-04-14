Booz Allen Hamilton Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $136.83, with a high estimate of $164.00 and a low estimate of $109.00. A decline of 12.06% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Booz Allen Hamilton. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Tobey Sommer |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $110.00|$142.00 | |Noah Poponak |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $109.00|$150.00 | |Matthew Akers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $148.00|$164.00 | |Matthew Akers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $164.00|$180.00 | |Seth Seifman |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $140.00|$142.00 | |Brian Gesuale |Raymond James |Announces |Outperform | $150.00|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Booz Allen Hamilton. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Booz Allen Hamilton compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Booz Allen Hamilton's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Booz Allen Hamilton's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Booz Allen Hamilton Better

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.

Understanding the Numbers: Booz Allen Hamilton's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Booz Allen Hamilton's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.52% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Booz Allen Hamilton's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Booz Allen Hamilton's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

