Booz Allen Hamilton Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 22, before the opening bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four reported quarters and matched once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 10.8%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote

BAH’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $28.8 million, implying a 3.1% decline over the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Multiple factors are likely to have affected the top line. Customer additions, coupled with strong demand and popularity of BAH’s robust national security technology and expertise, are likely to have led to improved revenues.

Recent advancements in cyber tradecraft and launches such as Velox Reverser, an AI-powered cloud product that defends organizations against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, are likely to have further boosted BAH’s product volumes. These changes are likely to have resulted in sustainable and recurring governmental and non-governmental revenues.

Continued joint efforts on innovative solutions with long-term partners such as NVIDIA, AWS and Shield AI, along with newer venture portfolio companies, are likely to have further boosted BAH’s technological capabilities.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is $1.32, indicating 18% year-over-year decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We expect expanded margins, despite the government shutdown, driven by controlled research and development expenses, to have improved the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About BAH

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BAH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Booz Allen Hamilton has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Sprinklr, Inc. CXM has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on June 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CXM’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues is pegged at $216 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.1%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 10 cents per share, implying a 16.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Sprinklr beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 28.3% on average.

Marsh MRSH has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter 2026 results on July 16.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRSH’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $7.3 billion, indicating 4.3% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.91 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 7%. Marsh beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 3.9%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marsh (MRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.