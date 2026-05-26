Booz Allen Hamilton Q4 Earnings Call Flags Civil Pressure, FY27 Reset

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH used its fourth-quarter call to argue that fiscal 2027 will be a transition year, with national security growth offsetting another year of civil-market weakness.

Management’s tone was constructive, but measured. Executives spent more time on procurement shifts, cyber and defense-tech opportunities, and the timing of a civil recovery than on the quarterly beat itself.

BAH Sets Up a Bifurcated FY27

Chair and CEO Horacio Rozanski said fiscal 2026 was Booz Allen’s most challenging year as a public company, shaped by unusual pressure in the Civil business and broader market disruption. He framed the response as tighter execution, cost discipline, and faster strategic repositioning.

For fiscal 2027, management guided to revenues of $11.2 billion to $11.7 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion, adjusted EPS of $6.00 to $6.35, and free cash flow of $825 million to $925 million.

That outlook implies a company still working through uneven conditions. Rozanski said procurement changes should create near-term uncertainty, but also align with the faster, more outcome-based market Booz Allen has been preparing for.

Booz Allen Sees Civil Drag Lasting Longer

President and COO Kristine Anderson said the company expects Civil to decline again in fiscal 2027, with the first half under the most pressure. She pointed to difficult comparisons, prior contract cuts, Treasury-related reductions, and smaller, shorter recompetes.

The quarter showed the pressure clearly. Revenues fell 6.4% year over year to $2.78 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion by 3.43%, even as adjusted EPS of $1.78 beat the $1.32 consensus by 34.85%. Civil revenues were down sharply, while defense and intelligence remained firmer.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote

Still, Anderson said demand in Civil is improving. She highlighted a 1.2X fourth-quarter book-to-bill in the segment, led by Health, but made clear that stronger demand will take time to convert into growth.

BAH Leans Harder Into Cyber and Defense Tech

Management’s clearest conviction was around national security, especially cyber and defense technology. Anderson said Booz Allen expects that portfolio to drive overall growth in the coming quarters, supported by strong positioning in cyber, engineering, and advanced mission work.

Executives also used the call to underscore productization and AI. Anderson described rising demand for AI-enabled cyber offerings, while Rozanski said the company is accelerating releases in its Vellox cyber suite to meet demand now rather than on a longer timetable.

That message was reinforced by recent wins and pipeline commentary. Management cited work tied to Golden Dome and the $937 million BEATS award, while emphasizing broader opportunities in autonomy, C2 at the edge, quantum, 6G and AI RAN.

Booz Allen Defends Margins and Investment Pace

CFO Troy Lahr said fourth-quarter profitability came in above expectations on disciplined cost management and contract execution. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 50 basis points to 11.1%, while free cash flow rose to $212 million.

The more important point for investors was how management plans to use that flexibility. Lahr said fiscal 2027 margins should remain around 11% even as the company absorbs Civil weakness and steps up investment in cyber and defense tech.

In Q&A, he added that Booz Allen generally keeps about 40% of realized cost savings, with about one-third of the targeted cost takeout captured in fiscal 2026. The rest of the savings can support competitiveness or be reinvested in growth areas.

BAH Q&A Focuses on Funding and Conversions

Analyst questions centered on whether improved demand signals are durable. Management said funding and award activity have improved since January, though still not back to historical norms, and described the current guide as reflecting better conditions than fiscal 2026 but not a full normalization.

Another recurring topic was the shift toward fixed-price and outcomes-based work. Rozanski said that the move should be steady rather than abrupt, but he tied it directly to better productivity, higher revenue growth relative to headcount, and stronger margin potential where Booz Allen can deliver more efficiently.

Management also pushed back on concerns about reputational fallout from prior issues at Treasury. Executives said customer conversations remain constructive and pointed to mid-single-digit growth expected in national security as evidence that demand remains intact.

Booz Allen Leaves a Measured Message

The clearest takeaway from the call was that Booz Allen sees fiscal 2027 as a year of uneven recovery rather than a clean rebound. Management sounded confident in execution, backlog and strategic positioning, but consistently acknowledged a fluid procurement and funding backdrop.

That leaves investors with a company leaning into cyber, defense tech and AI-led offerings while waiting for Civil to stabilize. The posture was not defensive, but it was disciplined and selective about where growth is expected to show up first.

BAH’s Zacks Signals Stay Mixed

BAH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), alongside a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of D, and VGM Score of A. In Zacks terms, the strong Value, Growth and VGM marks indicate attractive style characteristics, while the weak Momentum score points to less favorable trading strength.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The broader Zacks framework places the greatest weight on earnings estimate revisions, with Style Scores used as a complement rather than a substitute. That makes the current combination more cautious than the A-level style grades alone would imply, and the Zacks Rank can still change as estimate revisions adjust after the quarter.

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