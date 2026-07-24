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Booz Allen Hamilton Q1 Net Income Declines; Issues FY27 Guidance

July 24, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), the parent company of advanced technology company Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., on friday, reported first quarter net income of $198 million, a 26.9 percent decrease from a year ago. Earnings per share was $1.63 compared to $2.16. Adjusted net income was $217 million, up 17.9 percent from last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $334 million, up 7.4 percent. Adjusted EPS was $1.81, a 22.3 percent increase from prior year. Revenue was $2.8 billion, a decrease of 4.2 percent year-over-year. Revenue ex-billables was $2.0 billion, down 3.8 percent from last year.

For fiscal 2027, the company expects: revenue of $11.2 - $11.7 billion, and adjusted EPS of $6.00 - $6.35. A regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share will be payable on August 28, 2026, to stockholders of record on August 14, 2026.

"Booz Allen is on track with the expectations we set for the fiscal year amid challenging market dynamics," said Horacio Rozanski, Booz Allen Chairman and CEO.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Booz Allen Hamilton shares are up 2.69 percent to $67.60.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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