Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's (NYSE:BAH) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 16% on the 2nd of March to US$0.43. This takes the dividend yield from 1.9% to 2.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 1.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 43%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NYSE:BAH Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from US$0.36 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.