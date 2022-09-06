Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's (NYSE:BAH) Returns Have Hit A Wall

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$781m ÷ (US$6.0b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Professional Services industry average of 13% it's much better. NYSE:BAH Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 18% and the business has deployed 69% more capital into its operations. Since 18% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 197% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding that you might be interested in.

