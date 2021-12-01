Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's (NYSE:BAH) earnings growth rate lags the 19% CAGR delivered to shareholders

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 121% in five years. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 4.6% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 2.8% in the last week.

While the stock has fallen 4.6% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 17% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:BAH Earnings Per Share Growth December 1st 2021

We know that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's TSR for the last 5 years was 140%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding shareholders are down 4.2% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 22%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 19% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Booz Allen Hamilton Holding , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

