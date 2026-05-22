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Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Reports Advance In Q4 Profit

May 22, 2026 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $205 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $1.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding reported adjusted earnings of $215 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $2.783 billion from $2.974 billion last year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $205 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue: $2.783 Bln vs. $2.974 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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