Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.31 Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. You can purchase shares before the 13th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 2nd of December.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.24 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding stock has a trailing yield of around 1.4% on the current share price of $86.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Booz Allen Hamilton Holding paying out a modest 32% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 23% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BAH Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while Booz Allen Hamilton Holding looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

