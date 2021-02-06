Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.37 Dividend

It looks like Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 11th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 2nd of March.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's next dividend payment will be US$0.37 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.24 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of $82.09. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Booz Allen Hamilton Holding can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Booz Allen Hamilton Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 19% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BAH Historic Dividend February 6th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 20% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding worth buying for its dividend? It's great that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

