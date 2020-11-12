Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Dividends
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BAH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.03, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAH was $86.03, representing a -3.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.45 and a 58.23% increase over the 52 week low of $54.37.

BAH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Genpact Limited (G). BAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.67. Zacks Investment Research reports BAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.41%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BAH as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)
  • iShares Global 100 ETF (STLC)
  • iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB)
  • Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
  • AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBR with an increase of 19% over the last 100 days. IHAK has the highest percent weighting of BAH at 4.18%.

