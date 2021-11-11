Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BAH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $88.26, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAH was $88.26, representing a -11.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.26 and a 17.45% increase over the 52 week low of $75.15.

BAH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Genpact Limited (G) and Exponent, Inc. (EXPO). BAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.27. Zacks Investment Research reports BAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 8.94%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bah Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAH as a top-10 holding:

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (FEDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FEDX with an decrease of -4.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BAH at 4.89%.

