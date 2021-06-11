Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.21, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAH was $88.21, representing a -12.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.26 and a 25.81% increase over the 52 week low of $70.12.

BAH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Genpact Limited (G) and ManpowerGroup (MAN). BAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.36. Zacks Investment Research reports BAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 7.15%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAH as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Trust (BAH)

iShares Global 100 ETF (BAH)

iShares Global 100 ETF (BAH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is STMB with an increase of 13.64% over the last 100 days. USMF has the highest percent weighting of BAH at 1.33%.

