Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.35% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAH was $83.16, representing a -17.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.26 and a 52.95% increase over the 52 week low of $54.37.

BAH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Genpact Limited (G). BAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.91. Zacks Investment Research reports BAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.05%, compared to an industry average of 8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAH as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLC)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBR with an increase of 36.05% over the last 100 days. STLC has the highest percent weighting of BAH at 1.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.