Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BAH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.04, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAH was $86.04, representing a -1.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.93 and a 58.25% increase over the 52 week low of $54.37.

BAH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Genpact Limited (G). BAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports BAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.84%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAH as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLC)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBR with an increase of 43.49% over the last 100 days. FLLV has the highest percent weighting of BAH at 1.44%.

