Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BAH

In trading on Monday, shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.45, changing hands as high as $85.98 per share. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAH's low point in its 52 week range is $70.115 per share, with $100.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.79.

