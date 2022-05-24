Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.17, changing hands as high as $84.78 per share. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAH's low point in its 52 week range is $69.68 per share, with $91.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.73.

