Booz Allen Hamilton Gets $630 Mln Contract With U.S. Space Force - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) said it was awarded a seven-year, $630-million, single-award contract with the U.S. Space Force to support systems engineering and integration of next-generation space-based missile warning, environmental monitoring, and surveillance, reconnaissance, and tracking. The company will support Space Systems Command. Also, the company will integrate the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared program.

Booz Allen Hamilton noted that the work on the contract will primarily take place in El Segundo, California, and Colorado Springs and Aurora, Colorado, with the ability to leverage teams and technology capabilities at additional U.S. locations as needed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.