Booz Allen Hamilton Gets $630 Mln Contract With U.S. Space Force - Quick Facts

October 04, 2023 — 08:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) said it was awarded a seven-year, $630-million, single-award contract with the U.S. Space Force to support systems engineering and integration of next-generation space-based missile warning, environmental monitoring, and surveillance, reconnaissance, and tracking. The company will support Space Systems Command. Also, the company will integrate the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared program.

Booz Allen Hamilton noted that the work on the contract will primarily take place in El Segundo, California, and Colorado Springs and Aurora, Colorado, with the ability to leverage teams and technology capabilities at additional U.S. locations as needed.

