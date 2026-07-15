Booz Allen Hamilton Gains From Steady Revenues Amid Rising Expenses

Booz Allen Hamilton’s BAH fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 surpassed the consensus mark of $1.32 and increased 10.6% year over year. Revenues of $2.78 billion missed the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion and declined 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

How Is Booz Allen Hamilton Faring?

BAH’s multi-year contracts offer a steady revenue stream and lower exposure to market volatility. Government contracts are often renewed due to the sensitive nature of the services provided, such as defense and cybersecurity consulting, ensuring a consistent pipeline of business. Driven by these positives, BAH’s revenues have seen a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% from fiscal 2021 to 2026.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Revenue (TTM)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation revenue-ttm | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote

The company returned $224 million, $404 million, $812 million and $598 million through share repurchases in fiscal 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, alongside dividend payments of $236 million, $254 million, $268 million and $276 million, respectively. These shareholder-friendly actions enhance investors who seek to gain from share price appreciation as well as those who seek dividends.

Booz Allen Hamilton's solid cash reserves contribute to its strong liquidity. At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported a current ratio of 1.78, higher than the industry average of 1.15. A current ratio above 1 bodes well with investors as it signals efficient coverage of short-term obligations.

Meanwhile, the company deals with rising operating expenses. For a risk-averse investor, this trend raises concerns about the company’s ability to maintain profitability and manage expenses over the long term. This is evident in the way BAH’s operating expenses have increased 14.8%, 9.5% and 10% year over year in fiscal 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Booz Allen Hamilton operates in a highly competitive industry, which presents additional challenges for the company. Despite the trust and relationship it has built up over the years that lend tremendous stability to the business, the company would probably be more profitable if it were dealing with private players.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Coherent Corp. COHR and Conduent CNDT, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Coherent Corp has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 46.8%. Coherent Corp delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.

Conduent has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8%. Conduent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4%, on average.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Conduent Inc. (CNDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.