BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON Earnings Preview: Recent $BAH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON ($BAH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,057,632,337 and earnings of $1.60 per share.

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON Insider Trading Activity

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON insiders have traded $BAH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOAN LORDI AMBLE has made 3 purchases buying 3,620 shares for an estimated $516,502 and 0 sales.

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 389 institutional investors add shares of BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON stock to their portfolio, and 439 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON Government Contracts

We have seen $7,328,421,441 of award payments to $BAH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

