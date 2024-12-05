Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) ending at $142.70, denoting a -1.23% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

The defense contractor's shares have seen a decrease of 19.72% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 12.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.47, marking a 4.26% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.84 billion, up 10.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.20 per share and revenue of $12.01 billion, which would represent changes of +12.73% and +12.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.29. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.08 for its industry.

It's also important to note that BAH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Consulting Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.