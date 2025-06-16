Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed at $102.17, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

The defense contractor's shares have seen a decrease of 19.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 25, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.99 billion, up 1.63% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.53 per share and a revenue of $12.22 billion, indicating changes of +2.83% and +2.03%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.32% lower. Booz Allen Hamilton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.83. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.26.

Meanwhile, BAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.58. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Consulting Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

