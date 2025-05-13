Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) ending at $123.72, denoting a -0.76% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 11.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 9.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.59, marking a 19.55% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.02 billion, up 8.94% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.56% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Booz Allen Hamilton is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.11. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.75 for its industry.

Meanwhile, BAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

