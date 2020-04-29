Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed the most recent trading day at $75.26, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.66% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 10.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 8.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.74%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BAH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 26, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 9.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.94 billion, up 9.01% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BAH should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.53% lower. BAH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BAH has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.15 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.39, so we one might conclude that BAH is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, BAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Government Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

