Is Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Booz Allen Hamilton is one of 315 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Booz Allen Hamilton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAH's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BAH has gained about 22.5% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 4.5%. This shows that Booz Allen Hamilton is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is HNI (HNI). The stock is up 16.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for HNI's current year EPS has increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Booz Allen Hamilton is a member of the Government Services industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.6% so far this year, meaning that BAH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, HNI belongs to the Business - Office Products industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved +0.9% year to date.

Booz Allen Hamilton and HNI could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

