Is Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Booz Allen Hamilton is one of 315 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Booz Allen Hamilton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAH's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BAH has returned 18.6% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 3.8%. This means that Booz Allen Hamilton is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Outbrain Inc. (OB). The stock has returned 8% year-to-date.

In Outbrain Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 106.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Booz Allen Hamilton belongs to the Government Services industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.5% so far this year, so BAH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Outbrain Inc. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 173-stock industry is ranked #67. The industry has moved +14.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Booz Allen Hamilton and Outbrain Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

