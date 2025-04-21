Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed the most recent trading day at $111.95, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

The defense contractor's stock has climbed by 9.16% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.59, marking a 19.55% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.02 billion, up 8.94% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.9% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Booz Allen Hamilton boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Booz Allen Hamilton has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.51 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.07.

It is also worth noting that BAH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

