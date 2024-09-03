Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed at $156.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.26%.

Shares of the defense contractor have appreciated by 9.78% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 7.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.50, showcasing a 16.28% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.96 billion, reflecting a 10.95% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

BAH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $11.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.91% and +10.68%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% decrease. Currently, Booz Allen Hamilton is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Booz Allen Hamilton has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.52 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.47.

We can additionally observe that BAH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Government Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.28.

The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.