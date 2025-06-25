Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Moves 1.18%: What You Should Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed the most recent trading day at $101.34, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 8.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.46, marking a 5.8% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.96 billion, indicating a 0.51% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.44 per share and revenue of $12.23 billion, which would represent changes of +1.42% and +2.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Booz Allen Hamilton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Booz Allen Hamilton presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Booz Allen Hamilton has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.56 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.41.

We can also see that BAH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Consulting Services industry stood at 1.56 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.