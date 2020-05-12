Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed at $71.22, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BAH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 26, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 9.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.94 billion, up 9.01% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BAH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.38% lower. BAH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BAH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.75, which means BAH is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BAH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Government Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.