Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed at $162.34, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.01%.

The defense contractor's shares have seen an increase of 2.65% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

The upcoming earnings release of Booz Allen Hamilton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 25, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.48, reflecting a 14.73% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.96 billion, reflecting a 10.85% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.97 per share and a revenue of $11.81 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.55% and +10.77%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Right now, Booz Allen Hamilton possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Booz Allen Hamilton is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.26. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.79 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that BAH has a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Government Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34.

The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

