Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed the most recent trading day at $99.79, moving -2.3% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.7%.

Shares of the defense contractor witnessed a loss of 7.09% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 2.54%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Booz Allen Hamilton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.51, showcasing a 16.57% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.98 billion, down 5.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $12.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.16% and +1.78%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Booz Allen Hamilton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.06. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.78.

Meanwhile, BAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consulting Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.