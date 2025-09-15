Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed at $101.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

The defense contractor's stock has dropped by 4.3% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 24, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $1.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.57%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.98 billion, indicating a 5.26% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $12.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.16% and +1.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.45. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.04 of its industry.

It's also important to note that BAH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.