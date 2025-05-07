Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed at $123.19, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 15.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 11.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 23, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.59, indicating a 19.55% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.02 billion, up 8.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. Booz Allen Hamilton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Booz Allen Hamilton has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.92 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.76 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that BAH has a PEG ratio of 1.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consulting Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 51, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

