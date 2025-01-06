Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed the most recent trading day at $130.74, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 31, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.48, showcasing a 4.96% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.83 billion, up 10.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.25 per share and revenue of $12 billion, which would represent changes of +13.64% and +12.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.5.

It's also important to note that BAH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consulting Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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